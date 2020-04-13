Dealing with a season cut short

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many student athletes to cut their seasons short.

It takes a lot of practice to conquer your rival in any sport.

But when competition time never comes around, athletes may feel defeated before even playing.

“We don’t know when this is going to end. We don’t know if you, right there’s an open question if fall sports will be back and what those will look like,” Andy Gillham said.

Sanford senior sport performance specialist Andy Gillham says many of the athletes he works with are disappointed in a season cut short.

While that’s out of their control, he says now is the time to focus on what they can control– academics.

“Whatever level they’re at, playing sports whenever they do get to come back if they’re ineligible academically it doesn’t much matter how much sport they’re ready for,” Gillham said.

During this difficult time, he says focusing on the positives will help you get through it.

“Whether it was a win or a loss or just a really long road trip, or any of those pieces, accept that those things happened and they were really good. It absolutely stinks that the season ended prematurely,” Gillham said.

It’s not just sports experiencing changes due to the pandemic, but home life too.

He says one way to deal with the current situation is by both athletes and parents being vulnerable.

“Tell mom and dad how you’re feeling, and as a parent tell your son or daughter how you’re feeling. It’s ok. This is such a teachable moment,” Gillham said.

Sanford POWER is offering online home workouts for student athletes.

