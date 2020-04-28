SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For some who test positive for COVID-19, a hospital stay isn’t necessary. Instead, some may be spending time at home isolating.

Since he works in the marketing department at Sanford Health, Paul Heinert was very familiar with the symptoms of COVID-19.

“It started one Friday night, I just wasn’t feeling like myself and got the chills that night. Woke up the next morning with a small fever and really just kind of… I would classify it, I felt like a zombie,” Paul Heinert said.

His symptoms seemed to go away by Sunday, only to return again a few days later– this time with chest tightness.

With his doctor’s recommendation, he was tested, and his results were positive.

“It really hits you. It really does. You know just knowing that you have this, and you think about you know, the people you were in contact with. And my wife, and our two little kids,” Heinert said.

It’s not just physical symptoms he battled. He says self-isolation paired with the unknown sent his mental state downward.

“When you think you know, man… I’m not getting any better, am I getting worse? And that’s when the mental stuff really starts to creep in and it was really hard, really hard. And it’s you know the anxiety, the mental aspect of this virus is very, very, very real,” Heinert said.

He self-isolated and monitored his symptoms from home. Now, Sanford Health is rolling out a new option for patients like Heinert– keeping patients and their providers connected even while at home.

“We ask the patient to input data on a daily basis and then they’re followed by their care team, including nursing,” Dr. Mike Wilde said.

Dr. Mike Wilde says using Sanford’s MyChart app, patients can update symptoms and talk with their care team through the COVID home monitoring program.

Patients who enroll also receive a thermometer and digital oxygen saturation monitor.

“It’s another tool that we’re using to try to help patients get the best care they can closest to home, especially in this time,” Wilde said.

“This is perfect. This is exactly what people need, exactly what people need,” Heinert said.

Because the program just launched Heinert didn’t have the kit, but says he knows it’ll be a big help to others battling the virus.

“To have a team of nurses or doctors, who are constantly looking at your symptoms monitoring you checking in on you… that would, I just can’t imagine how much peace of mind that would give people,” Heinert said.

Today he’s feeling almost 100 percent better, and thanks his family, friends and the power of prayer for getting him through such a scary time.

The Sanford My Chart app is available for patients to download on the apple and google app store.