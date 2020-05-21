COVID-19 training for health care workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many health care workers are having to learn new practices in order to help COVID-19 patients.

As health care workers continue their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, some may be switching specialties to instead treat patients with COVID-19.

“A lot of providers are being asked to move into those more intensive care unit type settings and manage patients that are in acute respiratory failure,” Mindy Cook said.

In an effort to help those who need additional training treating those patients, the Helmsley Charitable Trust granted $200,000 to the American Heart Association.

Mindy Cook with the AHA says the training is offered digitally.

“It really is kind of a comprehensive look at, how to support the oxygenation of ventilation of these patients through their most critical time with COVID-19,” Cook said.

South Dakota is just one of seven states benefiting from the grant, and as hospital numbers rise, Cook says the timing is just right.

“Many physicians and other partners have come to me and said, you know, I’ll do anything but please, I don’t want to run a ventilator. I’ve heard that time in and time out for many physicians, and this will basically help them get comfortable running a ventilator,” Walter Panzirer said.

Walter Panzirer with the Helmsley Charitable Trust says there’s a big need for this type of training, and it’ll benefit not just health care workers but the people they’re caring for.

“If you’re on a ventilator, I’d want my physician to be a hundred percent confident and comfortable and this training will help them get comfortable if it’s been an absence of the last time they’ve used a ventilator,” Panzirer said.

Cook adds that she’s already received positive feedback about the training from local providers.

For more information on what is offered in the training, click here.