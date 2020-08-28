COVID-19 testing at Sanford International Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International PGA Tour Champions tournament is just over a week away and Sanford Health is taking steps to protect against COVID-19.

Hosting a live sporting event during a global pandemic comes with it’s own set of challenges when it comes to keeping everyone safe.

But Sanford Health is putting up a good fight for the Sanford International Tournament with the help of its mobile testing labs.

“We have three mobile units in current States that are doing testing for the PGA tour. The staff is very busy. They do upwards of between 500 and 800 tests at some of the tournaments. So, they’re, they’re rocking it,” Rochelle Odenbrett said.

Senior executive director at Sanford Laboratories, Rochelle Odenbrett says testing of PGA TOUR Champions players, caddies and essential staff will take place weekly in the mobile unit.

“It’s a nasal pharyngeal swab. So similar to what we do on any of our patients that we see. The only thing that’s different is that we have our mobile laboratories deployed to do the testing right on site. So we don’t not have to transport that sample to a central reference lab for testing,” Odenbrett said.

About 32 people can be tested per hour, and she says results can typically be expected in under 2 hours from the time the swab is collected.

“It’s fantastic because what it does is it provides not only a peace of mind, but it allows us the opportunity to know that these players are safe as they hit the course so that there isn’t any transmission occurring between them and their caddies or any of the staff members that are working the course,” Odenbrett said.

Allowing an event like this to take place, with safety being the number one priority.

“I don’t know that the PGA tour would have even had a season if it weren’t for this type of testing availability. So it’s been a huge benefit for them. They were one of the first professional athletic organizations to get back into normal play,” Odenbrett said.

And with every precaution in place, the event will even allow spectators– something COVID-19 has prevented at various sporting events.

“We’re excited that at least for the Sanford international, there will be spectators. So this is the first PGA tour event that we’ll have spectators,” Odenbrett said.

The Sanford International PGA TOUR Champions tournament kicks off on September 7th at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

Remember to tune into our KELOLAND Sports Special Sanford International on Tuesday, September 8th at 6:30 p.m. central time. We’ll show you what coronavirus safety measures are in place as well as which players to watch during the tournament.