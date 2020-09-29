COVID-19 safety at Sanford Wellness Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Wellness Center has made a lot of changes so members can exercise while staying safe from COVID-19.

Bonnie Gunderson can be found at the Sanford Wellness Center about five times a week. She says the pandemic hasn’t slowed down her gym time.

“They do an excellent job of keeping everything clean and you watch people and they do clean before and clean after. So no, I haven’t had any problems whatsoever, I have not felt that I would have a problem coming here,” Gunderson said.

And that’s exactly how membership coordinator Jenna King hopes all members feel.

“Since COVID-19 has really hit the gym we’ve been really on top of just making sure that we’re comfortable as well as all of our members are comfortable. So we’ve just been on top of cleaning and making sure that we don’t have to interact physically more than we normally have to,” King said.

The facility also has a team ready to answer any questions or concerns members may have about coming to the gym during the pandemic.

She says the biggest concerns have been about social distancing and cleaning.

“I still get phone calls quite often about masks, and we’ve made it a personal preference. Our biggest thing is, do what makes you feel most comfortable here, taking care of yourself and then that will roll over into the rest of the gym,” King said.

Something else gym-goers can expect to see is about half of the cardio equipment at Sanford Wellness on Tea Ellis is now in the basketball court.

“We didn’t lose any equipment due to the 6 feet separation which has been pretty awesome. So members can come in, they still have the same equipment, they’re not missing out on anything,” King said.

Steps, like these, are allowing members to exercise safely, and still, get out of the house during the pandemic. Something Gunderson appreciates.

“It gets me a going, I’m good at being a couch potato. So it gets me going in the morning,” Gunderson said.

To see the Sanford Wellness Center’s full schedule, click here.