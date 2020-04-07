COVID-19 patient recovers in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a hundred people in South Dakota have now recovered from COVID-19. That includes the man you are about to meet. Now that his health is back to normal, he’s trying to help others in need.

When Josh Petersen of Rapid City noticed he could no longer smell and taste things, he knew something wasn’t right.

“I’m like, well that’s weird. I wasn’t like congested or sick or anything, and then next day same thing, no taste no smell, to the point like if I held my nose up to a thing of cinnamon I couldn’t smell it, I couldn’t smell anything,” Petersen said.

Petersen had also recently traveled through multiple airports, and with lasting symptoms of no taste or smell he went in for testing.

“I got my results back and they were like yep, you’re positive. I was the first one in Pennington County, which was ridiculous,” Petersen said.

Before Petersen’s results came back he says he was already self-quarantining to be cautious– keeping his distance from loved ones like his mom.

“I spoke to her from the end of her driveway one day, and that was it,” Petersen said.

He says he kept busy by doing some yard work and a few home projects outdoors, and about 11 days ago received notice from the state that he’s recovered from the virus.

Now, he’s looking to help others.

“I know there’s old people out there that are probably scared of going outside, and going to the store. And I mean you now, if someone reached out to me and asked them to get them a gallon of milk I’d love to like, I’ll do whatever people need really. I mean I think this is only going to get worse before it gets better still so,” Petersen said.

He shared his new mission on social media, hoping anyone who needs help will ask.

And all he hopes in return is that people continue to follow the guidelines to slow the spread.

“Even if you don’t know for sure I would say just stay home. That’s all you can really do,” Petersen said.

Some people with COVID-19 have experienced loss of smell or taste according to the Mayo Clinic, but other symptoms to watch for include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

For more information, click here.