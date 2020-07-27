COVID-19 patient home after hospitalization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After spending some time in Sanford Health’s ICU, a COVID-19 patient is back at home.

It’s been almost a week since Margo Davis returned to her home in Slayton, Minnesota.

After experiencing shortness of breath, Davis was tested for COVID-19 and with positive results, taken by ambulance to Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

“That first night was really scary because, I heard him say, there’s no airflow in the one lung. They didn’t want my lungs to collapse. It was very, very hard to breathe,” Davis said.

She spent a week in the hospital, where she says she was put on various medications and oxygen to help bring her oxygen levels back up, avoiding a ventilator.

“They got my oxygen level back to where it should be a whole lot faster than I ever expected. Cause I was on 60 liters of oxygen to get going and in a few days, I was down to room air,” Davis said.

Aside from some fatigue and weakness, Davis says she’s feeling a lot better. Now as she recovers at home she says she wants others to take the virus seriously — and wear a mask.

“Even if it’s only a little bit of help wear the mask, any little thing we can do to keep it from spreading. It needs to be done, it’s gotta be at least slowed down. It’s a dangerous situation. It’s not like the flu,” Davis said.

Her stay in the hospital gave her an inside look at what exactly health care workers are dealing with — leaving her with a whole new appreciation for front line workers.

“I just can’t say enough about what they’re doing and the little bit of stuff that they want the public to do. Don’t complain. It’s very small. If they do a very big thing,” Davis said.

By sharing her story she hopes to provide those with fear around the virus with hope instead, thanks to the life saving efforts of health care workers right here in KELOLAND.

“Without them, I don’t know if I’d be here, but I am now and I’m singing their praises,” Davis said.

If you’re experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, call your doctor.