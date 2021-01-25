COVID-19 & newborns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcoming a new child into the world comes with many challenges for parents, especially during a global pandemic.

A new home, in a new city, with a new baby. Those are just some of the things Kayla Hanna and her husband are adjusting to in the New Year.

“Well moving while pregnant and my husband being in the medical field, it’s been, it’s been wild,” Hanna said.

The first-time mom says out of all of the changes, they’re lucky to have a happy, healthy little girl.

“Can you say hi?” Hanna said.

Audrey is about two months old and joined the world during a global pandemic. Hanna says every precaution possible has been taken to ensure her new family of three stays safe and healthy.

“Babies are definitely at risk. We know that, about one to 3% of babies that are born to mothers who have COVID-19 have developed the infection after birth,” Dr. Fernando Bula-Rudas said.

Dr. Fernando Bula-Rudas says while it’s uncommon for babies to contract COVID-19, they’re not excluded.

“One of the things is also that babies can present with asymptomatic infection, meaning that they’re not going to present with any symptoms at all. And they may still be like transmitting the infection to others,” Bula-Rudas said.

Which is why he recommends utilizing virtual visits with your little one and family members for the time being — something Hanna uses often.

“We do a lot of Zoom, a lot of FaceTime. So that way everyone gets to see her until things get a little bit better,” Hanna said.

Fortunately, her family has been able to avoid contracting COVID-19.

If you’re unsure or waiting for results, Bula-Rudas recommends wearing a mask at home when in close contact with your child.

“We can not guarantee that, just because they’re babies or because they are younger, they can not present with a severe form of, of the infection,” Bula-Rudas said.

But even with all of the challenges and lack of in-person family visits, Hanna is focusing on the good.

“Though, you, you only get one visitor, it’s kinda nice. Cause you kind of really just get an intimate setting, I suppose, with just you and your husband and you get to soak up all the little baby loves in the beginning. Right, sugar?” Hanna said.

Bula-Rudas also recommends that if parents have the opportunity to get vaccinated, they should do so.