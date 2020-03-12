COVID-19 is here, now what?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more people testing positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota, local health officials have some timely advice.

With more coronavirus cases expected in South Dakota, Anthony Ellendorf is being cautious.

“Not panicking but acting different than I did before that. Washing my hands, using sanitizer, doing what we can,” Ellendorf said.

In addition to those steps, Ellendorf and his wife will be avoiding group activities including church and sporting events.

David Erickson with Avera Health says social distancing is important.

“As you and I did, we elbow bumped. It’s important not to shake hands, not to hug, avoid large gatherings. Especially for the high risk groups, it’s very critical for them to make individual decisions,” Erickson said.

He says cancelling events such as the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sioux Falls is a good step in slowing the spread of the virus– in addition to simply washing your hands, like Ida Burke.

“I wash my hands, I mean I clean like I normally would to keep like any virus around out,” Burke said.

“I know there’s been a run on hand sanitizer. Good old fashioned soap and water, wash your hands for 20 to 30 seconds, hum happy birthday to yourself and you’ll be just fine,” Erickson said.

But knowing what to do if you become sick is just as important as prevention efforts.

He says if you develop symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath or you’ve recently traveled, the first thing you should do is pick up the phone.

“By calling ahead we keep you, other patients and the staff safe, so very important. Do not walk into the clinics, do not walk into the ER, do not walk into the hospitals. Please. Because that way we can keep you as patients, all those families, and other patients safe,” Erickson said.

Providers will assess your symptoms over the phone and decide what the next steps should be on an individual basis.

“If they’d like they can have an AveraNow virtual visit. Which would be convenient. We’re trying to, as you can tell keep people at home,” Erickson said.

And Erickson says that’s crucial.

“There’s a lot of high risk patients out there. Elderly, chronic medical conditions, if they get exposed, very serious consequences, they could die,” Erickson said.