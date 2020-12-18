COVID-19 infusion therapy for Good Samaritan residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents at Good Samaritan Society are now able to receive a COVID-19 therapy infusion without even leaving home.

Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society are working hand-in-hand preparing and delivering a COVID-19 infusion therapy treatment for residents who test positive.

“So the new therapies that are being offered at GSS are similar to the therapies that we’ve been offering at Sanford through our outpatient infusion centers. So these are the monoclonal antibodies that have been approved as emergency use authorization through the FDA,” Lora Black said.

Lora Black with Sanford Research says there are two drugs that will be available with the intent of reducing the severity and hospitalizations for COVID-19.

“There’s one from Eli Lily, Bamlanivimab. And then there is one from Regeneron, which is, kind of known as the Regeneron cocktail is probably how you’ve heard of it talked about,” Black said.

Rochelle Rindels with Good Samaritan Society says the one-time treatment is highly effective when given early on.

“So as soon as you have that first, positive test or the first signs and symptoms of COVID, this should be given within the first 10 days,” Rindels said.

Since getting CMS approval in November, she says nearly 45 Good Samaritan residents in 6 states have received the therapy and are doing well.

And being able to offer treatment on site is huge.

“So we’re not having to move them out of the location, into the community and into a hospital setting where there’s just more risk for adverse events, even outside of COVID,” Rindels said.

“I think the most important takeaway is the teamwork that has happened across the Sanford system and with our partners at Good Sam. We really were able between lots of different departments, whether it was the pharmacy department, the clinical care departments, the Good Sam department’s ability to mobilize as a team and get this treatment out to the patients that need it the most,” Black said.

To see if you’re a candidate for the therapy, call your health care provider.