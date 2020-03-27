Your questions on COVID-19 answered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a lot of misinformation when it comes to fighting off COVID-19.

We’ve been asking for your questions and taking them to medical professionals.

Ultraviolet light is already used in hospitals for sterilization. Now a viewer wants to know if UV light wands sold online can kill the virus.

“There’s no evidence to prove that works. I’m not aware of evidence where this sort of wand has been tested against this exact virus. Therefore I don’t know if it is effective. Theoretically, it could be,” Dr. Wilde said.

A lot of our viewers are worried about their loved ones and friends who work in hospitals and whether they will be adequately protected from catching the virus.

“We as an organization, Avera as an organization, we all have supplies on hand. The influenza this year was not as severe; in terms it was prevalent, but it did not cause a lot of hospitalizations, which has allowed us to have quite a bit of PPE on hand,” Dr. Wilde said.

PPE stands for personal protective equipment like goggles, masks, gloves and gowns. But it’s not just any kind of mask that is proven to protect medical professionals from the virus. The ones that work are called N95 or PAPR Helmets.

However, many people have stepped up to make masks in order to provide for those who are running short.

“There is some evidence or reports out of China that a simple surgical mask is quite effective. We just don’t know yet, but out of an abundance of caution we are using/prioritizing the N95s and the PAPRs,” Dr. Wilde said.

Another viewer heard that drinking water can help flush the virus out of the throat and stop it from entering the lungs.

“The quick answer is no. The virus internalizes into cells and you’re not going to get rid of those cells. You’re not going to get rid of the virus by drinking water,” Dr. Wilde said.

Washing your hands, avoiding touching your facing and complying with social distancing remain the only way to ward off COVID-19.

