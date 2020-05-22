You could receive your stimulus payment on a debit card

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many of you may have already received your stimulus payment from the government. Those who are still waiting, may be receiving it in the form of a debit card.

When you think of receiving your stimulus payment, you’re probably expecting you will receive it either through direct deposit or as a paper check. But you may want to keep your eye out for something else.

Bill Zortman had been patiently waiting to receive his stimulus money. When a debit card arrived in the mail earlier this week, he and his wife were surprised.

“We kept hearing we would get checks, we didn’t hear anything about debit cards,” received payment, Bill Zortman said. “And when you get the debit card, my wife almost threw it away, because we’ve heard all these scams about debit cards, she looked at it, and said when I got home I almost cut it up.”

Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says while you may be skeptical, this is a legitimate way you could receive your economic impact payment.

“They are calling it an EIP card, but it’s an acronym for a debit card,” Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt said. “They are issuing these, a majority, to people that they don’t have their banking information, so that’s a lot of people that pay in on a regular basis or they make estimates and make a payment at the end of the year, so all they do is cash their checks and they don’t typically send them a refund.”

Zortman is glad his payment has arrived, but will be saving his money for the time being.

“Save it if you can, if you need to save it for rent or need it for bills, that’s where you can spend it, but if you’re lucky enough to save it, save it,” Zortman said.

We’ve provided more information about economic impact payments from the Better Business Bureau here.