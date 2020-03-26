YMCA and Hope Center in Rapid City team up to help feed the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday in Rapid City, the local YMCA has teamed up with the Hope Center to give out sack lunches.

People are lined up outside the Hope Center to get fresh food for themselves and their families.

“We have food at the YMCA, we still order food daily and when there’s a need we are able to provide,” Ryan Messick, membership director at YMCA, said.

The YMCA is coming over to the Hope Center to hand out sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will continue next week, Monday through Friday.

“As of yesterday we are averaging right around 200. We gave out 230 yesterday and I think we have 225 to give out today,” Messick said.

The YMCA closed its doors on March 14. Since then, it’s been finding unique ways to support the community.

“When the YMCA approached us with this idea of becoming a food distribution site, we thought it would be a great partnership. They are able to do that outside, we’re providing hot meals inside,” Melanie Timm, executive director at the Hope Center, said.

The executive director at the Hope Center, Melanie Timm says she has seen the number of visitors rise as people are facing unemployment.

“They are kind of in a panic mode, they are not sure what resources are available because they haven’t been in that circumstance previously so being able to tell them what we have, what we can do to help, has been helpful I hope,” Timm said.

The Hope Center is grateful for the help.