Yankton School Board approves new mask policy

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — There is a new mask policy in the Yankton School District for the summer.

Students, staff and visitors who can prove they are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks inside district buildings.

The school board made the decision during a special meeting Thursday night.

It will affect students who are attending camps and other summer activities. Athletes will not be required to wear masks while participating in sports.

The board will look at updating the guidelines if there are new CDC recommendations and before school starts this fall.