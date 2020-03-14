Yankton County creates task force to discuss COVID-19 concerns and reactions

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – The impacts of the Coronavirus are being felt all over the state, including Yankton, where one patient at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

Yankton County created a Taskforce to discuss the outbreak.

Yankton County is making sure the public, health care workers and safety officials are on top of the COVID-19 response.

“We decided that we were going to create a task force, or basically a meeting, of a bunch of organizations like the federal people, the state people and county people to get together, see what we needed to do and how best to serve our communities,” Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County Emergency Management Director said.

The task force has been meeting once a day.

The Infection Prevention Coordinator with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Liz Healy says how the medical community is handling the outbreak changes daily — sometimes hourly.

“We had meetings about COVID-19 before this even began, before it was even at our doorstep, but it showed up at our doorstep. We had a patient who was in our hospital that ended up testing positive for COVID-19,” Healy said.

Healy says health care workers who were exposed are now on a 14-day self-quarantine.

“We, I think, have taken it a step further right now. We’re not just asking people to wash their hands and use good cough etiquette, though that’s always important, but now we’re really asking people to stay home. We’re really asking them to do their part to help decrease any spread of disease,” Healy said.

Avera Sacred Heart has restricted visitation to one critical visitor per patient. The Yankton Community Library and Summit Activity Center will be closed until further notice.

“When you look at what’s happened in Italy or China or these other countries who are in the midst of more infections, they are experiencing real strains on their healthcare system. When we look out to Seattle, they’re starting to experience it as well, so that’s what we’re preparing for,” Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson said.

The task force is also encouraging anyone with questions and concerns to utilize the 211 helpline.