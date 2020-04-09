Xcel Energy donates 192,000 surgical masks to frontline workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy announced they will be making a big donation to multiple states on Thursday.

The company will be donating 192,000 surgical masks including over 4,000 N95 masks to Minnesota, Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and New Mexico.

Xcel Energy says more than 46,000 of the masks, including 925 N95 masks, will be donated in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Earlier in the week, Xcel Energy also announced plans to give more than $20 million in short and long term corporate giving, including COVID-19 relief efforts.

Last week Xcel Energy donated an additional 40,000 surgical masks in Minnesota.

“These donations are going where they are needed most,” Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, said in a statement. “They will be divided up between cities, hospitals and homeless shelters where the frontline workers are doing the essential work to keep us all safe.”

The company stocks protective masks to keep employees safe when working on heavy construction sites, in dusty conditions and during wildfires. They say they will continue to supply employees with non-surgical masks and face coverings to help protect them during critical work.

Xcel Energy says they will be shipping and distributing the masks later this week.