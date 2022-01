SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Worthington, Minnesota, School District is now requiring all students and staff wear masks.

This comes after the school district had to cancel classes for a few days due to a growing number of illnesses, including COVID-19 and the flu.

In-person classes will resume on Wednesday.

The Worthington School District says it will continue to monitor illnesses and re-evaluate the masking requirement over the next two weeks.