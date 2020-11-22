Will the coronavirus pandemic affect holiday travel?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 is causing many people to stay home for Thanksgiving. According to AAA, 83-percent of South Dakotans surveyed say they’re staying in place for the holiday.

Of that number, 44-percent says they’re not traveling because of the pandemic.

“There are a lot of South Dakotans who are concerned about travel. We’re seeing future bookings are ticking up a little bit, but for the current holiday it’s pretty flat compared to what we’ve had in the years past,” Terry Tencate, AAA Travel Consultant said.

The CDC says the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay home.