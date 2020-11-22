Will the coronavirus pandemic affect holiday travel?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 is causing many people to stay home for Thanksgiving. According to AAA, 83-percent of South Dakotans surveyed say they’re staying in place for the holiday.

Of that number, 44-percent says they’re not traveling because of the pandemic.

“There are a lot of South Dakotans who are concerned about travel. We’re seeing future bookings are ticking up a little bit, but for the current holiday it’s pretty flat compared to what we’ve had in the years past,” Terry Tencate, AAA Travel Consultant said.

The CDC says the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests