Wild Water West employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at Wild Water West has tested positive for COVID-19

The director of operations says the head lifeguard tested positive. Staff members are monitoring themselves for symptoms. The park says the head lifeguard has little to no contact with customers and other lifeguards.

The employee that tested positive was last at the park on Saturday. Staff members deep cleaned the areas the employee worked at.

The director says Wild Water West is maintaining strict safety guidelines and screening employees to keep park goers safe.