What you need to know about new coronavirus strain

A new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been found in the United States. A Colorado man in his 20’s with no recent history of travel is now in isolation. The first cases appeared in the United Kingdom three weeks ago where the virus has spread quickly.

The first thing we learned is many scientists expected this to happen. Just about all viruses experience slight changes as they replicate. At this point, the variant doesn’t appear to be more serious to those infected, just easier to spread. The second thing we learned is there’s a good chance the variant found in Colorado, is already here.

“I would be very surprised if its not all over the United States,” Dr. Shankar Kurra said.

Tom Hanson: Even in South Dakota?

Dr. Kurra: Absolutely.

Dr. Shankar Kurra believes they just happened to find it in Colorado because they were testing the genetic sequencing of the virus looking for variants.

In the UK they do sequencing tests in about ten percent of their cases. In the U.S. it’s less than one percent. Dr. Kurra says it appears the variant does spread more easily and that’s why it has sparked some alarm.

“The best we know is there was maybe a 40 percent increase in transmission but even that is not, It only a modeling answer, it’s not a true answer we’ll find out more in the coming weeks to a month,” said Kurra.

The good news is the U.S. is ramping up its genetic sequencing to find the variant and others. Infectious disease expert Dr. Jawad Nazir says people in KELOLAND should not panic, but…

“It’s something concerning and I think we should be aware of it and we, hopefully, will be learning more about it, but nothing to panic you know, if we are following the advice already we have in terms of masking and social distancing,” said Dr. Nazir.

And most important, both doctors say the vaccines currently being shipped around the world are effective against the variants.

Dr. Kurra says scientists have found 4-thousand genetic variants of the original virus first found in China. And while that sounds alarming he also says it usually takes 5 to 8 years for this type of virus to mutate enough to become a new, more dangerous strain.