What we know about the new coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cases for the new coronavirus are still rising. According to the website tracking cases made by John Hopkins University of Engineering, there are 81,245 confirmed cases throughout the world with 57 cases in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says symptoms can be severe to mild and resemble a cold.

The CDC also predicts the main spread of the virus is person to person contact. This means if you are in close proximity to someone (about 6 feet) with the disease you could contract it. You could also develop the virus by having the respiratory droplets of an infected person land on you.

Alex Azar is the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. He says preventing the spread of the new coronavirus should be handled like preventing the spread of the flu. Azar also says wearing a mask could actually be harmful.

“Because, if it’s not fitted right, you’re going to fumble with it, you’re going to be touching your face, which is the number one way you’re going to get diseases, unclean hands touching your face. At every press conference I’ve been asked about masks, I’ve tried to settle these expectations that that’s not the be all end all. Basic public health hygiene. Washing hands at extended time with soap and water, not touching your face, coughing into your elbow, these are the best things for flu season, for common cold, for novel coronavirus that any of us can do,” Azar said.

Azar also says even though America is prepared for the coronavirus, we should continue to monitor the developing situation.

“We still have only 14 cases of the novel coronavirus detected in the United States involving travel to or close contacts with travelers. We have three cases among Americans repatriated from Wuhan (China) and 42 cases among American passengers repatriated from the Diamond Princess (cruise ship). The immediate risk to the American public remains low, but there is now community transmission in a number of countries, including outside of Asia, which is deeply concerning,” Azar said.

