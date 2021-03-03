What vaccine supply timeline means for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. is slated to have enough vaccines available for every adult sooner than expected, President Biden announced Tuesday.

“About three weeks ago, we were able to say that we’ll have enough vaccine supply for adults by the end of July. I’m pleased to announce today, as a consequence of the stepped-up process that I’ve ordered and outlined, this country will have enough vaccine supply, I’ll say it again, for every adult in America by the end of May,” President Biden said.

The vaccine supply announcement is exciting news for Dr. Dave Basel.

The Vice President of Avera Medical Group Clinical Quality says it could grow Avera’s allocation of doses.

“We’ve already seen increasing doses of vaccine throughout the year here in 2021. We’re getting probably almost twice as much vaccine as we were initially at the start of the year already, so with this we anticipate we’re planning on the numbers to increase even more from that,” Vice President of Avera Medical Group Clinical Quality Dr. Dave Basel said.

Basel says the healthcare provider is preparing for more doses at a time.

“We’re running some different scenarios. If the vaccine level we get on a weekly basis is this, this is how we’ll handle it. If it gets to that, that’s how we’ll handle it, so we’re making plans to optimistically have ever increasing doses,” Basel said.

South Dakota’s Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon also expressed excitement over the news.

“Of course, we’ve heard projections before in the past and we will be in a wait-and-see approach until we actually see the numbers showing up in the federal system that says we’re sending this amount of vaccine to South Dakota to get shots in arms, but I think South Dakotans are ready. We’ve seen that so far, ” South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, Basel has a message for people.

“Hang with us for a couple more months. We will get back that journey to normal. It’s going to start accelerating, but you’ve got to hang in there just a couple more months with us,” Basel said.

The South Dakota Department of Health says additional COVID-19 vaccinations sites have been activated or are about to start giving shots.

It’s through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

To find your closest participating pharmacy, click here.