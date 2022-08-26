SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As kids across South Dakota go back to school, they’ll be packing along all kinds of supplies, from books to pencils, rulers to binders; but what about masks?

KELOLAND News reached out to the South Dakota Department of Health to ask about COVID-19 tracking during the school year and were told by a DOH representative that the state will not be tracking cases within school systems this year. “This is due to COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics being readily available to prevent spread and the public health response transition of support to schools from a granular level to broader COVID-19 prevention and mitigation,” they wrote in an email.

We’re now entering the 3rd school year with COVID-19, and to get some idea of what to expect, we reached out to Avera’s Dr. Chad Thury.

Thury is a family physician with Avera, and he says we’re definitely in a different space than we have been in the last few years. “It’s certainly going to impact some people as we go forward,” he said. “We anticipate numbers will go up in the fall here.”

A big difference between where we are now vs two years ago is that now we have more information. “We know more about COVID,” said Thury.

Going into this school year, Thury held up greater access to vaccination as a positive compared to previous years and posited that serious illness will decrease.

While the ability to vaccinate nearly all school-age children is a benefit, it is one too few parents may be taking advantage of. Children are by far the least vaccinated members of society in South Dakota. According to DOH data, only 50% of kids aged 16-17 are vaccinated. That number falls to 44% for ages 12-15, 26% for 5-11, and just 4% for kids under 5 years old.

“We need to get it better,” said Thury. “We need to do a better job of encouraging vaccinations for COVID in young kids.”

While it is true that kids are not at the highest risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, Thury points out that there were still more child hospitalizations from COVID-19 last year than there were from the flu.

“The best way to prevent that,” says Thury, “is vaccination.”

But what about masking?

“A couple years ago when we didn’t have access to vaccination or natural immunity, it made sense to mask and try to decrease that spread,” Thury said.

These days, Thury says masking comes down to more of a case-by-case basis, dependent on the risk factors present for each person and their family.

Thury also says people should be taking COVID-19 tests at home any time there are symptoms present.

Parents, said Thury, should approach the school year with a sense of confidence, and again recommended getting kids vaccinated. “Vaccinate your kids,” he said. “If they’re really high risk for complications than it maybe makes sense for you to send your kid to school with a mask.”

Beyond that, Thury recommends good hand hygiene, getting plenty of sleep and eating healthy.