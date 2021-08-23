What questions do you have about COVID-19 and vaccines?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a new school year starting at the same time a new variant of COVID-19 is spreading across the country, many people find themselves with new questions about the ongoing pandemic.

South Dakota’s Health Secretary and State Epidemiologist will be joining us this week on Inside KELOLAND. They’ll be answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the delta variant and returning to school during a pandemic.

Use the form below to share questions with KELOLAND News.

Keep up with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting our special page online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 