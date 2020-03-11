What officials say you should do for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With cases now in South Dakota, health officials have come together to address what the public should know and do concerning COVID-19. The mayor of Sioux Falls, officials from both Sanford and Avera and the City of Sioux Falls Health Department gave insight at a news conference on Tuesday.
Mayor Paul Tenhaken
- The City of Sioux Falls has a strong response plan in place
- Call before going to the doctor
- Go to COVID.sd.gov
- Call the 800 number if you have questions
People, please stop “panic shopping.” It’s not only unnecessary, it prevents the rest of the community from getting products they need.— Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) March 11, 2020
Get more info at https://t.co/chmqh2H5Ph https://t.co/MKURwciUiD
Jill Franken – City of Sioux Falls Director of Health
- Everyone should be implementing:
- social distancing
- good hygiene
- environmental cleaning
- South Dakota Department of Health has setup a call center and website
- 1-800-997-2880
- COVID.sd.gov
- Do not panic and focus on common sense measures
Dr. Allison Suttle – Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer
- Have a personal and family plan on how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19
- this helps prevent both you and others from getting the illness
- Wash your hands
- to see the proper technique, click here
- soap and water
- 20 seconds
- wash them often
- Consider avoiding large crowds
- If you have chronic conditions, or are elderly, you are more susceptible to the disease
- Social distancing –
- eat in a little more
- if church is broadcasted watch it from home
- don’t go to events with large groups of people
David Erickson – Avera Health Chief Medical Officer
- Wants public to know cases range from very mild to severe
- Symptoms:
- fever with a temperature over 100.4
- cough
- shortness of breath
- Not everyone who develops symptoms will need to be hospitalized
- 80% of people can be treated at home
- Emphasizes to call your clinic if you think you have COVID-19