West Central Schools closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning related to COVID-19

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The West Central School District will be closed on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.
The post states a man with children in the district was diagnosed with COVID-19. The state of South Dakota reported its first confirmed cases on Tuesday, including one death.
State health officials said the person who died was a man between the age of 60 and 69 from Pennington County.
The governor’s office said four other people with cases, all travel-related, are not hospitalized at this time:
- Male 40-49 – Beadle County
- Male 50-59 – Charles Mix County
- Female 30-39 – Davison County
- Male 40-49 – Minnehaha County
West Central officials write all schools will undergo a deep cleaning; they plan to update families on Wednesday about when schools will reopen.
