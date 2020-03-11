West Central Schools closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning related to COVID-19

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The West Central School District will be closed on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

The post states a man with children in the district was diagnosed with COVID-19. The state of South Dakota reported its first confirmed cases on Tuesday, including one death.

State health officials said the person who died was a man between the age of 60 and 69 from Pennington County.

The governor’s office said four other people with cases, all travel-related, are not hospitalized at this time:

Male 40-49 – Beadle County

Male 50-59 – Charles Mix County

Female 30-39 – Davison County

Male 40-49 – Minnehaha County

West Central officials write all schools will undergo a deep cleaning; they plan to update families on Wednesday about when schools will reopen.

