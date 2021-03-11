‘Weight off of our shoulders’: 100 teachers vaccinated at Avera vaccination clinic Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the push to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 continues, another crucial part of group 1D is now eligible. 100 teachers received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Avera’s vaccination clinic Thursday afternoon.

Mary Tilberg, an early childhood special education teacher at the Sioux Falls School District, was ready for for her vaccination.

“I did get COVID already, or I had it back in November,” she said. “So yeah, it’s definitely run its course, and trying to just keep everybody safe, but now finally, the teachers are all getting in here. Getting done. And so hopefully we can move forward through the rest of this year. Spring is coming and it’s like a whole new world, hopefully.”

Vice President of Avera Medical Group Clinical Quality, Dr. David Basel, says they opened up additional slots for teachers this week.

“We’re trying to work with the school districts to open up some, you know, after hours type of appointments so that it’s a little bit easier for teachers to be able to get in and get vaccinated without having to leave their class and get a substitute,” Basel said.

Availability for teachers will be much higher next week.

“We did 100 today,” vaccination site coordinator Eric Felderman said. “Next week, we’ll be closer to that 600-800 range actually, so ramping up quite quickly and really happy to get our educators in. They’ve been working so hard.”

Vaccinating teachers is another key in keeping schools open.

“Say nursing homes, where we’ve gotten almost all of the residents in there vaccinated,” Basel said. “Now in schools, we’re never going to be able to do that, at least in the next couple of months until they approve a vaccine for children, and so I think that’s one of the big pushes is that they’re working in an environment where we can’t vaccinate the students, so let’s at least get the teachers vaccinated in that environment.”

Keeping an important part of our community safe.

“We’re just really happy that we can give back to people that give back to our kids and to our community,” Felderman said. “Obviously, they’re a crucial part of our city, so happy that we can support them.”

Tilberg says she is excited to visit her parents and other family and friends she hasn’t seen in a long time, once she’s fully vaccinated.

“Just seeing the long lines and everybody else coming in, it seems awesome, because we’re all kind of working together to make this thing better, so we can start getting back some normal into our lives, which will be awesome. So yeah, it’s a big deal,” she said.

Avera plans to continue doing vaccination clinics similar to Thursday’s, as long is the demand as high.