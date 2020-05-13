Breaking News
Wednesday’s COVID-19 update: 11 new active cases, 58 recoveries, 647 tests

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Wednesday.

Active cases in South Dakota are now at 1,326, an increase of 11 from Tuesday (1,315).  

There are now 3,732 total positive cases, up 69 from Tuesday (3,663). Recoveries reached 2,367, up 58 from Tuesday (2,309).

Current hospitalizations are at 79, up five from Tuesday (74). Total hospitalizations are now at 281, up 10 from Tuesday (271). 

Negative tests are now at 22,112, up 578 from Tuesday (21,534). 647 new tests were reported.

The number of deaths reported remain the same from Tuesday, at 39.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air.

