Watch Live: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference with latest COVID-19 update

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds is hosting a press conference with the latest COVID-19 updates.
The conference is set to start at 11:00 a.m. Watch the stream below.
by: Caitlyn LorrPosted: / Updated:
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds is hosting a press conference with the latest COVID-19 updates.
The conference is set to start at 11:00 a.m. Watch the stream below.
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.