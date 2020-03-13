WATCH at 2:45 p.m.: S.D. Governor to address latest on Coronavirus in the state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem will be in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in South Dakota.
WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE at 2:45 p.m. ONLINE
Earlier on Friday, she announced she was signing an emergency order for South Dakota and requested schools across the state close next week.
South Dakota has had nine positive Coronavirus cases, including one death.
Officials from the State Health Department says commercial labs are now available to help with testing. Noem says the CDC issued new guidance, which will require only one specimen per person to allow more testing.
State officials have also set up a hotline at 800-997-2880. That number is for anyone who has questions about the virus.
South Dakota Department of Health Communications Director Derrick Haskins said people with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms should contact their doctor on the phone before going to a clinic or hospital.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH at 2:45 p.m.: S.D. Governor to address latest on Coronavirus in the stateSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem will be in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in South Dakota.
- LIVE NOW: Trump declares national emergency over coronavirusLawmakers from both parties expressed alarm at the U.S. response, and especially over how few patients have been tested.
- Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank looking for donationsSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the threat of the coronavirus, four groups in the Sioux Falls area have cancelled blood drives in a matter of days. That means the Community Blood Bank needs donations.