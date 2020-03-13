Breaking News
Noem signs State of Emergency order; Requests schools close throughout South Dakota next week
WATCH at 2:45 p.m.: S.D. Governor to address latest on Coronavirus in the state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem will be in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Earlier on Friday, she announced she was signing an emergency order for South Dakota and requested schools across the state close next week.

South Dakota has had nine positive Coronavirus cases, including one death.

Officials from the State Health Department says commercial labs are now available to help with testing. Noem says the CDC issued new guidance, which will require only one specimen per person to allow more testing.

State officials have also set up a hotline at 800-997-2880. That number is for anyone who has questions about the virus.

South Dakota Department of Health Communications Director Derrick Haskins said people with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms should contact their doctor on the phone before going to a clinic or hospital.

Doctors plead that you call ahead

