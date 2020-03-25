Gov. Noem calls for a ‘pause,’ delivers COVID-19 speech

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) held a press conference to give a COVID-19 update at the State Capitol Wednesday.

Gov Noem’s update did not include any S.D. Covid 19 virus updates, but a message for South Dakotans to “press pause”, go for a walk, put down the phone, turn off the TV and think of the good things in their lives. She did not take questions from reporters.

Gov. Noem said she for past two weeks she’s made daily briefings on COVID-19 in Pierre, Sioux Falls and Rapid City. She reminded the public it is not an ancient plague.

Gov. Noem is asking everyone to pause and take a step back. She said she understands the fears and said South Dakota’s should expect for things to run for weeks. State employees are running around the clock, and they are doing their best.

She mentioned a state employee passed out from working too hard, but they are fine Wednesday. Gov. Noem said her Secretary of Health had been prepared.

Noem said she is asking everyone to press “pause.” She wants people to take a break and focus on the good things in life. She said everyone should rally to fight this virus. She said we will get through this.