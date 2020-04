PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem will hold a live townhall Wednesday evening focused on developments surrounding COVID-19.

She will be joined by Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and Commissioner of the Governor’s Council of Economic Development Steve Westra.

The event is being produced by South Dakota Public Broadcasting; you can watch it live on KELOLAND.com at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.