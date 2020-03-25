WATCH at 2:30 p.m.: City of Sioux Falls giving up COVID-19 confirmations in Minnehaha, Lincoln County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Mayor of Sioux Falls will be holding another update on the COVID-19 response for the city of Sioux Falls.

Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken will hold an update at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center, which is near the Emergency Operations Center. KELOLAND News will livestream the briefing online in the player above and on-air.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Public Health announced new cases of COVID-19 in Minnehaha County and Lincoln County. Confirmed positive cases are at 13 in Minnehaha County and Lincoln is at one. There have been 13 recoveries statewide.

Minnehaha County also moved to “substantial” for the level of community spread. That means there are five more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or district city or township.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage of the COVID-19 response in Sioux Falls throughout the day online and on-air with KELOLAND News at 5, 6 and 10.