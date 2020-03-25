1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH at 2:30 p.m.: City of Sioux Falls giving up COVID-19 confirmations in Minnehaha, Lincoln County South Dakota’s positive COVID-19 cases up to 41
Live Now
WATCH at 1:30 p.m. MT: Rapid City briefing on COVID-19
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Pleasant Township Yelduz Shrine

WATCH at 2:30 p.m.: City of Sioux Falls giving up COVID-19 confirmations in Minnehaha, Lincoln County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Mayor of Sioux Falls will be holding another update on the COVID-19 response for the city of Sioux Falls. 

Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken will hold an update at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center, which is near the Emergency Operations Center. KELOLAND News will livestream the briefing online in the player above and on-air.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Public Health announced new cases of COVID-19 in Minnehaha County and Lincoln County. Confirmed positive cases are at 13 in Minnehaha County and Lincoln is at one. There have been 13 recoveries statewide.

Minnehaha County also moved to “substantial” for the level of community spread. That means there are five more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or district city or township.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage of the COVID-19 response in Sioux Falls throughout the day online and on-air with KELOLAND News at 5, 6 and 10.

TenHaken calls President Trump’s Easter deadline ‘very unlikely’ for Sioux Falls

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss