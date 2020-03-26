WATCH at 4 p.m.: Sioux Falls city council considers COVID-19 regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new city ordinance limiting some Sioux Falls business gatherings to less than 10 people is next being discussed by the city council.

Click here to watch on KELOLAND News app

The Health Board approved the recommendations from Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken during a meeting earlier Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Paul TenHaken discussed the new ordinance Wednesday afternoon. He said it would impact bars, restaurants, breweries, cafes, casinos, coffee shops, athletic and recreational facilities, health clubs and entertainment venues. Hair salons do not fall under this new ordinance. It follows the guidelines handed down from Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive order from Tuesday. All the guidelines and ordinances are phrased to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TenHaken said each and every business should be following CDC guidelines limiting large gatherings. He stressed that he can’t close businesses but each and every business needs to understand their part in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.