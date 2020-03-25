1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH at 2:30 p.m.: City of Sioux Falls giving up COVID-19 confirmations in Minnehaha, Lincoln County South Dakota’s positive COVID-19 cases up to 41
Live Now
WATCH at 1:30 p.m. MT: Rapid City briefing on COVID-19
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Pleasant Township Yelduz Shrine

WATCH at 1:30 p.m. MT: Rapid City briefing on COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are taking steps to keep the public updated regarding COVID-19.

City leaders say they have evaluated their communication resources and the community needs. In response, Mayor Steve Allender will be giving daily briefings on the virus in the community.

The briefings will be held every weekday at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Watch Wednesday’s briefing LIVE online in this story at that time.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss