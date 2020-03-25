WATCH at 1:30 p.m. MT: Rapid City briefing on COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are taking steps to keep the public updated regarding COVID-19.

City leaders say they have evaluated their communication resources and the community needs. In response, Mayor Steve Allender will be giving daily briefings on the virus in the community.

The briefings will be held every weekday at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Watch Wednesday’s briefing LIVE online in this story at that time.

