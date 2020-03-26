WATCH at 10:30 a.m.: City leaders hold COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leaders with the city of Sioux Falls will hold a COVID-19 response update at the Law Enforcement Center at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

KELOLAND News will broadcast the briefing on-air and livestream it online. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken each are expected to speak as well as Helpline Center/211 CEO Janet Kittams.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 11 new positive confirmed cases of COVID-19. Minnehaha County stands at 13 positive cases, while Lincoln County has one. There have been 13 recovered cases. New numbers are expected before noon Thursday.

On Thursday, city leaders will consider an ordinance that would limit gatherings at certain Sioux Falls businesses to less than 10 people. The Board of Health meets Thursday at 2 p.m., and city council will meet after at 4 p.m. to discuss the ordinance. KELOLAND News will bring you the latest on air and online from both of these meetings.

TenHaken said the considered ordinance would be enforced by law. A business that doesn’t follow the order, could be charged a class 2 misdemeanor which comes with a $500 fine and up to a month in jail.

The businesses that would be affected include bars, restaurants, breweries, cafes, casinos, coffee shops, athletic and recreational facilities, health clubs and entertainment venues. Hair salons do not fall under this new ordinance.

TenHaken said each and every business should be following CDC guidelines limiting large gatherings. He stressed that he can’t close businesses but each and every business needs to understand their part in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.

