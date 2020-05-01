Warning about COVID-19 exposure at three Sioux Falls restaurant and lounges

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Employees at three Sioux Falls businesses have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The DOH says the people reported working while able to transmit the virus.

An employee of Rockin Robin’s Casino and Café at 1420 East 10th Street worked on Friday, April 24 from 4 p.m. until midnight.

An individual working at Bogey’s Bar and Grill located at 815 S. Marion Road worked Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An employee of Fireside Lounge and Casino at 3221 S Carolyn Ave. worked on Sunday, April 26 from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Customers who visited these businesses during those dates and times are asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after the date of the visit.

Review other warnings from the South Dakota Department of Health and confirmed COVID-19 case locations online.