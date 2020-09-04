Walz urges Minnesotans to remain vigilant on COVID-19

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update in St. Paul, Minn., on the state’s plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Walz is expected to sign a police accountability bill into law Thursday, July 23 that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz says the state is at a “tipping point” when it comes to the coronavirus as the number of positive cases continues to climb and that people must take precautions or risk a return to more restrictions on daily life in Minnesota.

Walz and state health officials are worried about the upcoming Labor Day holiday as people get together and the effect that could have on the number of COVID-19 cases. They’re urging Minnesotans to stay vigilant, wear masks and socially distance even at informal gatherings with friends and family.

Over the past week, Minnesota has seen its number of active, confirmed cases reach a record high. The state has had 78,123 positive coronavirus cases and 1,837 deaths.

