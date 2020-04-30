Walz to give details Thursday on next phase of stay-at-home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesotans will learn Thursday to what extent the state will loosen the stay-at-home restrictions that have kept the state’s economy on ice for just over a month.

Gov. Tim Walz’s order is due to expire Monday. Walz indicated at a news conference in Worthington on Wednesday that his plan is to dial back the restrictions slowly instead of risking a huge surge in COVID-19 cases.

He acknowledged that one of the hardest things for Minnesotans has been the uncertainty over everything. He gave no specifics on which restrictions he’ll ease next, or by how much.

