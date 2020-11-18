Walz to announce COVID-19 restrictions on youth sports

FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Gov. Walz said Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement. The Democratic governor made the declaration in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce a new round of COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday – including guidance for fall and winter youth sports – in an effort to slow the virus’ spread in the community.

In a call with reporters, Walz said some of the activities Minnesotans love would be put on a “pause” as the state tries to ease the strain on hospitals. He provided no details, but said restrictions would be based on data.

Minnesota currently ranks seventh in the country for new cases per capita. Walz said the velocity of the virus’ spread is “stunning.” Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Minnesota on Tuesday, along with 26 more deaths.