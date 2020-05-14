Breaking News
Wednesday’s COVID-19 update: 11 new active cases, 58 recoveries, 647 tests

Walz to address Minnesotans on next steps in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz will talk directly to Minnesotans Wednesday evening about the next steps in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

He’s expected to extend his peacetime state of emergency declaration, which expires Wednesday. He may also discuss the future of his stay-at-home order, which expires Monday. Health officials have released updated modeling, couched in caveats, that shows the potential effects of some scenarios he could choose.

The new modeling shows that social distancing isn’t working quite as well as hoped, and projects higher deaths. But officials caution against putting too much stock in any of the numbers.

