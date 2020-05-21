Walz sets June 1 for reopening outdoor dining, hair salons

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota restaurants and bars may reopen June 1 for outdoor dining with social distancing and other safeguards, while salons can resume cutting hair at partial capacity.

The announcement from Gov. Tim Walz drew sharp criticism from those who had hoped for faster steps to help struggling businesses. When restaurants and bars reopen, they’ll have to operate with limited seating capacity and space tables 6 feet apart.

Parties will be limited to four people, or six for families. Staff must wear masks and guests are strongly encouraged to do so, except while eating and drinking. Reservations will be required.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests