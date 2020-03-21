1  of  12
Walz not ready to order Minnesotans to shelter in place

Coronavirus

ST. PAUL, MN (Associated Press) — Gov. Tim Walz says he doesn’t think it’s necessary yet to follow the lead of California and some other states and order Minnesotans to shelter in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But as the state’s count of confirmed cases soared to 115 on Friday, he said the rapidly evolving crisis make make that step necessary.

The governor also announced several initiatives for helping Minnesotans cope with the pandemic, including an order against price gouging.

The state has received over 95,000 new applications for unemployment insurance this week under the state’s newly-eased rules.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

