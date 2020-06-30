Walz: Minnesota now able to give 20,000 virus tests daily

1  of  2
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state has reached its goal of being able to test up to 20,000 people daily for the coronavirus. Walz announced the capacity goal two months ago, calling it key for the state to successfully manage the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

The state teamed up with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to built out capacity that is supplementing local health organizations around the state.

The news came as the state announced 10 more deaths from the virus. Hospitalizations, including the use of ICU units, are continuing a downward trend that dates to late May.

