Walz: Minnesota in agreement for up to 20,000 tests daily

COVID-19 latest: South Dakota announces 1 new death and 103 new cases
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz says the state has struck a deal with the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic to test as many as 20,000 people per day for the coronavirus.

Walz calls the deal a “breakthrough” and says it means anyone with symptoms will be able to get a test. The governor didn’t give a timetable in a news release announcing the agreement.

A big increase in testing capacity has been seen as essential for states rolling back stay-at-home orders. Minnesota is under such an order through May 4, and Walz has come under increasing pressure to begin to relax it.

