Walz indicates bipartisan COVID relief could come next week

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update in St. Paul, Minn., on the state’s plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Walz is expected to sign a police accountability bill into law Thursday, July 23 that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz says a bipartisan relief package could come as soon as next week after the governor and Minnesota House Republicans unveiled separate proposals on Tuesday.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has led to critical staffing shortages at some Minnesota nursing homes and assisted living facilities, forcing the state to send the National Guard to help out.

Department of Health data shows 90% of the state’s nursing homes and 58% of assisted-living facilities have active virus outbreaks. Health officials reported 6,399 new cases Wednesday and 72 more deaths, matching the single-day high for deaths since pandemic began.

