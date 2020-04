MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday extended Minnesota’s stay-at-home order two more weeks to May 18.

Walz says the order that has been in place for weeks has helped the state avoid a catastrophic outbreak of the coronavirus.

At the same time, he moved to help battered businesses by letting them offer curbside pickup if they meet some safety conditions. Walz says that will help up to 30,000 workers get back on the job. Republicans are still urging faster action to aid businesses.