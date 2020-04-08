Walz extends stay-at-home order until May 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he is extending Minnesota’s stay-at-home order until May 4.
Walz had imposed the order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It originally was scheduled to end Friday. But while Walz says Minnesotans have responded well to the order, he notes in his new emergency executive order that confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in Minnesota, and community spread of the disease also is increasing in the state and nation.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39.
