Walmart employee in Yankton positive for COVID-19

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — An employee of the Walmart pharmacy in Yankton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health notified the public about the case Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the person worked on March 25 and March 30. The Department of Health says the employee would have been able to transmit the virus to others at those times.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers of the pharmacy on March 25 who visited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 8. Customers who visited the pharmacy on March 30 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 13.

There is a CDC screening tool available online that can help you determine when to call your medical provider.

All South Dakotans are reminded to do the following to slow the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

· Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

· Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

· Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

