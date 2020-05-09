Virus landscape forces famed Minneapolis theater to cut back

A photo of Sir Tyrone Guthrie, lower left, graces the front of the new Guthrie Theater, April 20, 2007 in Minneapolis. The theater, nearly a year old, is attracting big crowds to its three stages and winning a reputation for its panoramic vistas of the Mississippi River. Guthrie founded the theater in 1963. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS – The effects of the coronavirus has forced the famed Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis to cut 60% of its budget and two-thirds of its plays for the upcoming season.

Reports say the actions were approved Friday by the theater’s board of directors. The casualties include the popular and profitable rendition of “A Christmas Carol,” which the theater has produced every year since 1975.

Meanwhile, more than 700 new cases of the coronavirus and 24 deaths were confirmed from Friday’s COVID-19 test results in Minnesota. The total number of positive cases statewide now stands at 10,088.

